Canadian Roundup: Triple gold, world records and more!

This weekend was anything but spooky for Team Canada.

Figure Skating

Team Canada won three gold medals on home ice this weekend at Skate Canada International 2017 in Regina. Kaetlyn Osmond, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford all made it to the top of the podium. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje took the ice dance silver.

Rugby

Canadian Rugby Seven captain Ghislaine Landry is among the three finalists for the World Rugby League Player of the Year award. For the third year in a row, the Rio 2016 bronze medalist was the player with the most points on the circuit (269 points), making her the best scorer in history.

Curling

Team Brad Gushue won the Masters Curling Tournament defeating reigning champions Niklas Edin of Sweden in the final in Lloydminster, Sask. Gushue and his men spun with the win after scoring a hat-trick in the fifth round (6-2). Team Canada, who are the reigning world champions, finished with a score of 8 to 4.

Olympic champion Jennifer Jones defeated Kerri Einarson 6-5 to win the Masters women’s championship and her eighth career Grand Slam title. Jones swept through the tournament with a 7-0 perfect record and claimed her second Grand Slam of Curling event this season.

Equestrian

Congratulations to Canada's Isabelle Lapierre on becoming the first rider two win multiple events on the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping North American League this year with her second victory of the season in Calgary 👏🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/WCbDaQAoBf — Longines Equestrian (@LonginesEq) October 29, 2017

Isabelle Lapierre became the first rider to win multiple events in the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping North American League this year when she rode Cescha M to her second victory of the season at the Royal West in Calgary.

