Ted-Jan Bloemen set a new long track speed skating world record in the men’s 5000m in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Only a week after his silver win in Calgary, Bloemen won gold and set a new world record. Far surpassing his competitors, Bloemen’s time was 6:01:86.

Bloemen, who already holds the world record for the 10,000m, came in 1.46 seconds better then the previous record holder, Sven Kramer. Kramer set the previous world record a decade ago.

Coming in second with 6:07.02 was Patrick Beckert of Germany and his teammate Moritz Geisreiter was in third with 6:07.31. Beckert was in third place last week in Calgary.

