Ted-Jan Bloemen set a new long track speed skating world record in the men’s 5000m in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Only a week after his silver win in Calgary, Bloemen won gold and set a new world record. Far surpassing his competitors, Bloemen’s time was 6:01:86.

RELATED: Bloemen wins speed skating World Cup silver on home ice in Calgary

Bloemen, who already holds the world record for the 10,000m, came in 1.46 seconds better then the previous record holder, Sven Kramer. Kramer set the previous world record a decade ago.

Ted-Jan Bloemen celebrates with his medal after setting a world record in the men’s 5000 meters at a World Cup speedskating event Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Kearns, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Coming in second with 6:07.02 was Patrick Beckert of Germany and his teammate Moritz Geisreiter was in third with 6:07.31. Beckert was in third place last week in Calgary.

