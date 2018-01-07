LAURENT SALINO/ GETTY IMAGES

Alex Harvey made history this morning by becoming the first non-European to reach the overall podium of the Tour de Ski.

Harvey won overall bronze after completing the seventh and final leg of the Tour de Ski in Italy. Harvey crossed the line with a time of 30:22.7 in the 9k pursuit free race.

Harvey, who earned his first medal of the season on Saturday, entered the final day of the event fourth overall.

Dario Cologna of Switzerland came in first at 28:52.1 seconds and placed first overall. Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby came in at 30:18.6 and placed second overall.