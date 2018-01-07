Alex Harvey made history this morning by becoming the first non-European to reach the overall podium of the Tour de Ski.

Harvey won overall bronze after completing the seventh and final leg of the Tour de Ski in Italy. Harvey crossed the line with a time of 30:22.7 in the 9k pursuit free race.

RELATED: Alex Harvey wins his first podium of the season

Alex Harvey celebrates his bronze win on the podium of the men’s 15km Mass Start Classic race at the FIS Tour de Ski event Italy, Jan. 6, 2018. (Andrea Solero/ANSA via AP)

Harvey, who earned his first medal of the season on Saturday, entered the final day of the event fourth overall.

Switzerland’s Dario Cologna, center, winner of a cross-country ski men’s 9 km Final Climb Pursuit race, poses on the podium with second placed Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, left, and third placed Alex Harvey at Tour de Ski in Italy, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Andrea Solero/ANSA via AP)

Dario Cologna of Switzerland came in first at 28:52.1 seconds and placed first overall. Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby came in at 30:18.6 and placed second overall.

Read Full Story

Related:

Alex Harvey
Ivan Babikov
Devon Kershaw
Cross-Country Skiing
Brady Leman
Georgia Simmerling

Trending:

Team Canada men’s hockey rosters on road to PyeongChang 2018
Team Canada wins 17th world junior gold
Canada wins third consecutive Spengler Cup
World Juniors: Remembering the 2005 “All-Star” team
Hi, my name is Andrew Poje and I’m a figure skater
Hi, my name is Marianne St-Gelais and I’m a speed skater