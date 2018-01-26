Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Five-time Olympian Jasey-Jay Anderson claimed his first World Cup gold medal since 2010. His victory came a day after his official nomination to Team Canada’s roster for PyeongChang 2018.

The Vancouver 2010 parallel giant slalom Olympic champion is one of Team Canada’s most experienced winter athlete. When Anderson takes his spot at the start line at PyeongChang 2018, he’ll be in position to make history as the only Canadian athlete to ever compete in six Olympic Winter Games.

Since his World Cup career begin in 1994, the Canadian has secured 28 World Cup victories. His latest feat came in parallel giant slalom at the final World Cup stop before PyeongChang 2018 in Bulgaria. The Canadian edged out Switzerland’s current World Cup leader Nevin Galmarini en route to gold. Bronze went to Italy’s Edwin Coratti.

With a golden end to his Olympic season, keep Anderson on your radar as he looks to make history at PyeongChang 2018.