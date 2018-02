“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Charle Cournoyer was the youngest member of the short track speed skating team at Sochi 2014 and came home a bronze medallist.

Before he returns to the Olympics in 2018, Charle answered a few questions for us.

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.