After several months of travel and celebration throughout the Republic of Korea, the Olympic flame will make its final run to the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

For more than 80 years, the Olympic Torch Relay has been a valued tradition, igniting the start of every Olympic Games.

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Torch Relay began in Ancient Olympia 100 days prior to the upcoming Olympic Winter Games.

Since then, the Olympic flame has travelled through 17 cities and provinces across the Republic of Korea in pursuit of its final destination in PyeongChang.

Here are some highlights from the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Torch Relay:

The lighting of the Olympic flame

On October 24, 2017, the Olympic flame was lit in Olympia, Greece. Following the lighting, the handover ceremony of the Olympic flame for PyeongChang 2018 took place at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

The Olympic flame’s arrival in the Republic of Korea

My journey officially began today in South Korea on Incheon Bridge ❤ YOU Young, Korea’s 13 year-old figure skating sensation. #TorchRelay pic.twitter.com/ZHn6bCx2JO — Olympic Flame (@OlympicFlame) November 1, 2017

On November 1, 2017, the Olympic torch marked its first arrival in the Republic of Korea, in the city of Incheon.

The Olympic flame is celebrated in Suncheon

On November 20, 2017, Gongchan, a singer from Korean boy band B1A4, helped carry the Olympic flame to the environmentally friendly city of Suncheon.

The flame was welcomed at Suncheonman Bay National Garden, one of the world’s most popular wetlands.

The Olympic flame is carried by robot HUBO

For the first time in Olympic Torch Relay history, a humanoid robot carried the Olympic flame. On December 11, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Torch Relay saw a special appearance from Robot HUBO in Daejeon, Korea.

The Olympic flame takes to the skies in Danyang

올림픽 성화, 날아 올랐습니다! 성화봉송 53일차 #단양 에서 열린 이색 #성화봉송 영상입니다.😁

The Olympic flame flew over #Danyang county! It was one of special events for the #PyeongChang2018 Olympic Torch Relay on 23rd of December. #paragliding #fly pic.twitter.com/dpDsLlDlzQ — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) December 23, 2017

On December 23, 2017, the Olympic flame marked another unique entrance, ascending from YangBang Mountain and paragliding down to the banks of South Han River.

The Olympic flame makes its return to Seoul

The Olympic Torch Relay arrived in the capital city Seoul, on January 13, 2018. This is the first time the Olympic flame has burned in Seoul since 1988, when the city hosted the Olympic Summer Games.

The flame was carried by Lee Kee-heung, the president of the Korea Sport and Olympic Committee as it travelled to the city’s Olympic Stadium.

What makes the PyeongChang 2018 journey special

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Torch Relay was designed to inspire and bring people together from different cultures, races and religions.

“As the torchbearer carry the torch for 101 days, we are confident that the flame will truly ‘Let Everyone Shine’ and spark passion and excitement before the Games” promised Lee Hee-beom, the President of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The relay’s final stretch

The Olympic torch will make its final stop on February 9 at the Opening Ceremony of PyeongChang 2018.

Throughout Olympic history, it has become tradition to honour famous and/or former athletes who have made significant achievements by having them run the final stretch of the Olympic Torch Relay and light the Olympic cauldron.

The final torchbearer for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, who will carry the flame into the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium and light the cauldron, will only be revealed on February 9 at the Opening Ceremony for PyeongChang 2018.