In PyeongChang, Canadian flags are red and the medal lanyards are blue. And Team Canada fans, boy do we LOVE you!

Since day one of PyeongChang 2018, Team Canada fans have shown support and love for our athletes, and on this very special Valentine’s Day we want to send our love and appreciation back.

From families and friends who gather together to support Team Canada

To the younger generations who look up to the athletes

And the sleep deprived fans who stay awake to cheer on the country

We love you all, and cannot express how much your constant support means to Team Canada in PyeongChang!

Because nothing is more powerful than the support of a nation.

