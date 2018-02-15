Each day Olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 16, Day 7 of PyeongChang 2018 .

Alpine skiing

Women’s slalom will be in action on Thursday evening. At 8:00 p.m. EST, Erin Mielzynski, Roni Remme, and Laurence St-Germain will ski in the first run. At 11:15 p.m., they hope to be skiing in the second and final run.

Men’s super-G takes place at 9:00 p.m. EST. Jack Crawford, Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Dustin Cook, and Broderick Thompson will be representing Team Canada.

Cross-country skiing

Cross-country skiing events continue on Friday morning. The Canadian men have varying start times for the 15km freestyle. Graeme Killick starts at 1:02 a.m. EST (10:02 p.m. PST on Thursday evening), Devon Kershaw at 1:12 a.m., Alex Harvey at 1:33 a.m., and Knute Johnsgaard at 1:40 a.m.

Curling

Men’s and women’s curling continues on the schedule with one game each on Friday morning.

In women’s curling, Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will face off against Denmark at 12:05 a.m. EST on Friday morning (9:05 p.m. PST Thursday evening).

Men’s curling Team Canada will play Friday morning at 6:05 a.m. EST. Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert will face off against host country, Korea.

Figure skating

Figure skating men’s singles begins with the short program on Thursday night. At 9:28 p.m. EST, Keegan Messing will skate, followed by Patrick Chan at 10:58 p.m. Chan won a gold medal in the team figure skating event just a few days ago.

Long track speed skating

At 6:00 a.m. EST on Friday morning, Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin will skate in the women’s 5000m.

Skeleton

The final runs for men’s skeleton will take place on Thursday night. Kevin Boyer, Dave Greszczyszyn, and Barrett Martineau will race in the third run at 7:30 p.m. EST and the final run at 9:15 p.m.

Women’s skeleton begins the next morning, with Jane Channell, Mirela Rahneva, and Elisabeth Vathje competing for Team Canada. They will slide in the first run at 6:20 a.m. and the second run at 7:30 a.m.

Ski jumping

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes will compete for Team Canada in the men’s individual large hill qualification round at 7:30 a.m. EST on Friday morning.

Snowboard

The women’s snowboard cross events will all take place on Thursday night. Tess Critchlow, Zoe Bergermann and Carle Brenneman will race in the seeding round beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the quarterfinal at 10:15 p.m., the semifinal at 10:36 p.m., and the final at 10:52 p.m.