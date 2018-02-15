Each day Olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 16, Day 7 of PyeongChang 2018.

These events will be broadcast or live-streamed by CBC.

Alpine skiing

Team Canada Broderick Thompson PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Broderick Thompson competes in the downhill portion of the men’s alpine combined at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Tuesday, February 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC Ð Jason Ransom

Women’s slalom will be in action on Thursday evening. At 8:00 p.m. EST, Erin Mielzynski, Roni Remme, and Laurence St-Germain will ski in the first run. At 11:15 p.m., they hope to be skiing in the second and final run.

Men’s super-G takes place at 9:00 p.m. EST. Jack Crawford, Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Dustin Cook, and Broderick Thompson will be representing Team Canada.

Cross-country skiing

Team Canada Alex Harvey PyeongChang 2018

Alex Harvey of Canada takes part in the Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 11, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Cross-country skiing events continue on Friday morning. The Canadian men have varying start times for the 15km freestyle. Graeme Killick starts at 1:02 a.m. EST (10:02 p.m. PST on Thursday evening), Devon Kershaw at 1:12 a.m., Alex Harvey at 1:33 a.m., and Knute Johnsgaard at 1:40 a.m.

Curling

Team Canada’s Team Koe in the Curling qualifiers at PyeongChang 2018, Wednesday, February 14, 2018. COC Photo by Stephen Hosier

Men’s and women’s curling continues on the schedule with one game each on Friday morning.

In women’s curling, Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will face off against Denmark at 12:05 a.m. EST on Friday morning (9:05 p.m. PST Thursday evening).

Men’s curling Team Canada will play Friday morning at 6:05 a.m. EST. Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert will face off against host country, Korea.

Figure skating

Team Canada Patrick Chan PyeongChang 2018 team short program

Team Canada’s Patrick Chan competes in the men’s short program during the team event at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, Korea, Thursday, February 1, 2018. COC Photo by Jason Ransom

Figure skating men’s singles begins with the short program on Thursday night. At 9:28 p.m. EST, Keegan Messing will skate, followed by Patrick Chan at 10:58 p.m. Chan won a gold medal in the team figure skating event just a few days ago.

Long track speed skating

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin competes in the Women’s 3000 metre at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea, Thursday, February 1, 2018. COC Photo by Jason Ransom

At 6:00 a.m. EST on Friday morning, Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin will skate in the women’s 5000m.

Skeleton

Team Canada Barrett Martineau PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada Skeleton athlete Barrett Matineau races in qualifying heats at the Alpensia Sliding Centre during the Winter Olympic Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, February 15, 2018. Photo/David Jackson

The final runs for men’s skeleton will take place on Thursday night. Kevin Boyer, Dave Greszczyszyn, and Barrett Martineau will race in the third run at 7:30 p.m. EST and the final run at 9:15 p.m.

Women’s skeleton begins the next morning, with Jane Channell, Mirela Rahneva, and Elisabeth Vathje competing for Team Canada. They will slide in the first run at 6:20 a.m. and the second run at 7:30 a.m.

Ski jumping

Team Canada’s Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes takes qualifying round jumps on the normal hill at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre, PyeongChang, South Korea. Photo/David Jackson

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes will compete for Team Canada in the men’s individual large hill qualification round at 7:30 a.m. EST on Friday morning.

Snowboard

Winner Michaela Moioli from Italy, right, second placed Belle Brockhoff from Australia, center, (2nd place, c) and third placed Meryeta O’Dine from Canada, left, speed down the track during the Ladies’ Snowboard Cross World Cup at Feldberg mountain in the Black Forest region, Germany,, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. ( Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

The women’s snowboard cross events will all take place on Thursday night. Tess Critchlow, Zoe Bergermann and Carle Brenneman will race in the seeding round beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the quarterfinal at 10:15 p.m., the semifinal at 10:36 p.m., and the final at 10:52 p.m.

