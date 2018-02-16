Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 17, Day 8 of PyeongChang 2018 .

These events will be broadcast or live streamed by CBC.

Alpine skiing

Women’s alpine skiing continues Friday night with the women’s Super-G. At 10:00 p.m. EST. Candace Crawford, Valérie Grenier, and Roni Remme will compete for Team Canada.

Biathlon

Biathlon is back on the schedule Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m. EST, with Rosanna Crawford set to compete in the women’s 12.5km mass start.

Cross-country skiing

The women participate in the relay early Saturday morning, with Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, Anne-Marie Comeau, and Emily Nishikawa competing in the women’s 4x5km relay at 4:30 a.m. EST.

Curling

The men and women each have a game on Saturday morning. At 12:05 a.m. EST (9:05 p.m. PST on Friday evening), Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert face off against Sweden. At 6:05 a.m., Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will face off against the United States.

Figure skating

Men’s singles skating concludes Friday night with the free program. At 10:27 p.m. Keegan Messing will perform, followed by Patrick Chan at 11:34 p.m.

Freestyle skiing

The women’s slopestyle events take place Friday night. At 8:00 p.m. EST, Kim Lamarre, Dara Howell, and Yuki Tsubota will ski in the qualification round. Depending on their results, they may also ski in the final at 11:00 p.m. Howell is the reigning Olympic champion for this event while Lamarre won bronze in Sochi.

On Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m., the men’s aerials qualification round will be held, with Lewis Irving and Olivier Rochon representing Canada.

Ice hockey

The men’s team gets back on the ice Friday night at 10:10 p.m. EST with a game against the Czech Republic.

Short track speed skating

The women’s 1500m race will be held Saturday morning. Marianne St-Gelais will skate in the second heat at 5:04 a.m. EST, Kim Boutin in the fourth heat at 5:12 a.m., and Valérie Maltais in the fifth heat at 5:16 a.m. Depending on their results, they may also skate in the semifinals at 6:13 a.m. and the final at 7:05 a.m.

The men’s 1000m quarterfinals will also take place on Saturday morning. At 5:47 a.m. Samuel Girard will compete and at 5:53 a.m. Charles Hamelin will compete. Depending on their results, they may also skate in the semifinals at 6:43 a.m. and the final at 7:21 a.m.

Skeleton

Women’s singles will hold their last runs on Saturday morning. At 6:20 a.m. EST, Jane Channell, Mirela Rahneva, and Elisabeth Vathje will slide in the third run, and then in the fourth run at 7:45 a.m.

Ski jumping

On Saturday morning, Canada will participate in their last ski jumping event. At 7:30 a.m. EST, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes will jump in the first round of men’s individual large hill. Depending on his results, he may also jump in the final round at 8:30 a.m.