Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 17, Day 8 of PyeongChang 2018.

Alpine skiing

Roni Remme, of Canada, bends a gate during her first run at the women’s slalom skiing race at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Remme, a freshman at the University of Utah, finished second in the slalom championship. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Women’s alpine skiing continues Friday night with the women’s Super-G. At 10:00 p.m. EST. Candace Crawford, Valérie Grenier, and Roni Remme will compete for Team Canada.

Biathlon

Team Canada Rosanna Crawford PyeongChang 2018

Rosanna Crawford competes during the Women’s Biathlon 7.5km Sprint at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 10THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vincent Ethier

Biathlon is back on the schedule Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m. EST, with Rosanna Crawford set to compete in the women’s 12.5km mass start.

Cross-country skiing

Team Canada Dahria Beatty PyeongChang 2018

Dahria Beatty races in the Ladies Cross Country Skiing 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vincent Ethier

The women participate in the relay early Saturday morning, with Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, Anne-Marie Comeau, and Emily Nishikawa competing in the women’s 4x5km relay at 4:30 a.m. EST.

Curling

Canada’s skip Kevin Koe throws the stone during a men’s curling match against Norway at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The men and women each have a game on Saturday morning. At 12:05 a.m. EST (9:05 p.m. PST on Friday evening), Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert face off against Sweden. At 6:05 a.m., Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will face off against the United States.

Figure skating

Team Canada Patrick Chan

Team Canada’s Patrick Chan competes in the men’s figure skating short program at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Friday, February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Men’s singles skating concludes Friday night with the free program. At 10:27 p.m. Keegan Messing will perform, followed by Patrick Chan at 11:34 p.m.

Freestyle skiing

Dara Howell grabs the front of her skis on way to landing the final jump of her winning run at Sochi 2014.

The women’s slopestyle events take place Friday night. At 8:00 p.m. EST, Kim Lamarre, Dara Howell, and Yuki Tsubota will ski in the qualification round. Depending on their results, they may also ski in the final at 11:00 p.m. Howell is the reigning Olympic champion for this event while Lamarre won bronze in Sochi.

On Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m., the men’s aerials qualification round will be held, with Lewis Irving and Olivier Rochon representing Canada.

Ice hockey

Team Canada Ben Scrivens PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada’ Ben Scrivens keeps his eye on a point shot during preliminary hockey action against Switzerland at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Thursday, February 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC – Jason Ransom

The men’s team gets back on the ice Friday night at 10:10 p.m. EST with a game against the Czech Republic.

Short track speed skating

Team Canada Charles Hamelin PyeongChang 2018 1500m

Charles Hamelin of Team Canada competes in the men’s 1500m at Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on February 10, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

The women’s 1500m race will be held Saturday morning. Marianne St-Gelais will skate in the second heat at 5:04 a.m. EST, Kim Boutin in the fourth heat at 5:12 a.m., and Valérie Maltais in the fifth heat at 5:16 a.m. Depending on their results, they may also skate in the semifinals at 6:13 a.m. and the final at 7:05 a.m.

The men’s 1000m quarterfinals will also take place on Saturday morning. At 5:47 a.m. Samuel Girard will compete and at 5:53 a.m. Charles Hamelin will compete. Depending on their results, they may also skate in the semifinals at 6:43 a.m. and the final at 7:21 a.m.

Skeleton

Team Canada Mirela Rahneva PyeongChang 2018

Mirela Rahneva of Canada starts her first run during the women’s skeleton competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Women’s singles will hold their last runs on Saturday morning. At 6:20 a.m. EST, Jane Channell, Mirela Rahneva, and Elisabeth Vathje will slide in the third run, and then in the fourth run at 7:45 a.m.

Ski jumping

Team Canada Mackenzie Boyd Clowes PyeongChang 2018

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes of Canada competes in the Men’s Large Hill Individual Qualification at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 16, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

On Saturday morning, Canada will participate in their last ski jumping event. At 7:30 a.m. EST, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes will jump in the first round of men’s individual large hill. Depending on his results, he may also jump in the final round at 8:30 a.m.

