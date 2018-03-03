In her first race since winning silver at PyeongChang 2018, Brittany Phelan finished second in Sunny Valley, Russia.

Phelan finished behind top qualifier Fanny Smith of Switzerland who jumped out to an early lead she never relinquished. Katrin Ofner of Austria crossed the line behind Phelan to take bronze.

Phelan’s second place finish is the best World Cup result of her career and moved her into fourth place in the World Cup standings. Phelan reached her first World Cup podium in December in a weather-shortened event in Arosa, Switzerland.

More than two years after his last World Cup victory Jonas Lenherr​ 🇨🇭 takes the top spot in first day of racing in Sunny Valley! Full run: https://t.co/pMQ91Hxsk9 pic.twitter.com/uvGEJq9WwS — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 3, 2018

On the men’s side, Kevin Drury also took silver for his second-career podium finish. Drury led the field for the first half of the race before a small mistake allowed Switzerland’s Jonas Lenherr to pass him and take gold. Coming off of a fourth place finish at PyeongChang 2018, Drury’s silver medal moves him into fifth place in the World Cup standings.

Phelan, Drury and the rest of Team Canada will return to the Sunny Valley course tomorrow for the final World Cup race before the season wraps up in Megeve, France on March 17.