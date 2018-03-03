In her first race since winning silver at PyeongChang 2018, Brittany Phelan finished second in Sunny Valley, Russia.
Phelan finished behind top qualifier Fanny Smith of Switzerland who jumped out to an early lead she never relinquished. Katrin Ofner of Austria crossed the line behind Phelan to take bronze.
RELATED: Serwa and Phelan finish 1-2 in women’s ski cross at PyeongChang 2018
Is this real life?! World Cup podium today! Still buzzing from the #Olympics, now this! Best ever World Cup finish, 2nd place! Really happy with my skiing, put it all on the line, and gave it everything I had. One more race tomorrow, full gas, as always! Here we go! #alwaysgoodtimes #FullGas @elanskis @julianabicycles @monttremblant @alpinecanada @canadaskicross @canfund @cafesainthenri @levelgloves @leki.ski.outdoor @descente_international @bigdumpplungers @pocsports
Phelan’s second place finish is the best World Cup result of her career and moved her into fourth place in the World Cup standings. Phelan reached her first World Cup podium in December in a weather-shortened event in Arosa, Switzerland.
RELATED: First career World Cup ski cross podiums for Phelan, Drury
On the men’s side, Kevin Drury also took silver for his second-career podium finish. Drury led the field for the first half of the race before a small mistake allowed Switzerland’s Jonas Lenherr to pass him and take gold. Coming off of a fourth place finish at PyeongChang 2018, Drury’s silver medal moves him into fifth place in the World Cup standings.
Phelan, Drury and the rest of Team Canada will return to the Sunny Valley course tomorrow for the final World Cup race before the season wraps up in Megeve, France on March 17.
Trending:
Phelan and Drury take silver at ski cross World Cup in Russia