Kevin Drury won gold and Brittany Phelan claimed silver in the second of back-to-back ski cross World Cup races in Sunny Valley, Russia.

Kevin Drury secured the first World Cup win of his career on Sunday following a second place finish on Saturday and a fourth place finish at PyeongChang 2018. Drury took the lead after the first set of features when he passed Saturday’s winner, Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland. Lenherr held on for silver and Filip Flisar of Slovenia claimed bronze.

With this win, Drury moves into third place in the overall ski cross standings with 398 points.

Following a silver medal win on Saturday, Phelan was looking for a repeat podium performance on Sunday. She sat in third place for most of the race but timed her final jump perfectly to pass Saturday’s winner Fanny Smith of Switzerland to win silver. Sandra Naeslund of Sweden dominated the final race to claim gold.

This result moves Phelan into third place in the overall ski cross standings with 489 points.

The ski cross World Cup season wraps up in two weeks with the final race on March 17 in Megeve, France.