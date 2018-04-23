RBC Training Ground announces Alberta top performer

RBC Training Ground awarded their second regional winner of year three at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.

Gavin Broadhead, a former Western Hockey League player and current CrossFit athlete, was awarded top prize at the event that identifies young athletes with Olympic potential through a series of endurance-based tests. Several sports organizations took notice of Broadhead’s outstanding athletic talent.

RELATED: RBC Training Ground identifies five more athletes with Olympic potential

Originally from Hay River, Northwest Territories, 23-year-old Broadhead is currently attending school in Lethbridge, Alberta. Invited by 2017 winner Sarah Orban, he made the trek to Calgary with three friends who rented a car to get to the event. Broadhead was the best overall performer and tied for first in the endurance arm leg bike.

The next RBC Training Ground final will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Duckworth Centre at the University of Winnipeg on May 5th. Registration for RBC Training Ground and event information for all events is available at RBCTrainingGround.ca