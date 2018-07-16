RBC Training Ground held its second to last regional qualifier of the year in Montréal, Québec at the Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard.

 

 

Maryse Vincent achieved top prize at the event. RBCTG identifies young athletes with Olympic potential through a series of power, speed, strength and endurance-based tests.

RELATED: RBC Training Ground is helping give the Next Generation of Canadian athletes that extra edge

Several sports organizations took notice of Vincent’s outstanding athletic talent, including Cycling Canada, Rugby Canada and Rowing Canada.

 

Maryse Vincent Winner RBC Training Ground Montreal – Kevin Light Photo

 

Originally from Wendake, Québec, 18-year-old Vincent is currently attending CJ Garneau for physiotherapy and is currently in her first year. She hopes to continue her studies at Université Laval.

RELATED: The Next Gen is Here – Update on RBC Training Ground

Vincent currently plays soccer, rugby and cycling, but is willing to test her limits and try any sport she has the opportunity to play.

 

Maryse Vincent Winner RBC Training Ground Montreal – Kevin Light Photo

 

The next RBC Training Ground final will take place in Halifax, Nova Scotia at the Canada Games Centre on September 29th. It is the last regional final of this season. Registration for RBC Training Ground and event information for all events is available at RBCTrainingGround.ca

Read Full Story

Related:

Caroline Ouellette
Josée Grand’Maître
Richard Jr. Dober
Mercedes Nicoll
Kathy Tremblay
Magali Harvey

Trending:

Travels, tours, and more of Virtue and Moir’s post-Olympic world
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Canadian Roundup: Many crowned national champions, earn international podiums
Canadian Roundup: Double podiums, so many medals, and a world junior champ
Canadians win beach volleyball gold and bronze in Gstaad
Brooke Henderson finishes third at LPGA Marathon Classic