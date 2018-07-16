RBC Training Ground held its second to last regional qualifier of the year in Montréal, Québec at the Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard.

Maryse Vincent achieved top prize at the event. RBCTG identifies young athletes with Olympic potential through a series of power, speed, strength and endurance-based tests.

RELATED: RBC Training Ground is helping give the Next Generation of Canadian athletes that extra edge

Several sports organizations took notice of Vincent’s outstanding athletic talent, including Cycling Canada, Rugby Canada and Rowing Canada.

Originally from Wendake, Québec, 18-year-old Vincent is currently attending CJ Garneau for physiotherapy and is currently in her first year. She hopes to continue her studies at Université Laval.

RELATED: The Next Gen is Here – Update on RBC Training Ground

Vincent currently plays soccer, rugby and cycling, but is willing to test her limits and try any sport she has the opportunity to play.

The next RBC Training Ground final will take place in Halifax, Nova Scotia at the Canada Games Centre on September 29th. It is the last regional final of this season. Registration for RBC Training Ground and event information for all events is available at RBCTrainingGround.ca