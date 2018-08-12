THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Team Canada athletes showed no sign of slowing down on Saturday at the NACAC Championship, winning seven medals on home soil in Toronto.

Brandon McBride was the big winner of the day, winning the men’s 800m race in 1:46.14. Fellow teammate Marco Arop was close behind in second, clocking a time of 1:46.82.

In her international debut representing Canada, Aiyanna Stiverne raced to silver in the women’s 400m race in 52.00s. She finished ahead of Brionna Thomas of the United States (52.19s) and behind Jamaican Stephanie Ann McPherson (51.15s).

Crystal Emmanuel set a new personal best in the 100m, finishing third in 11.11s. Ahead of her was Jonielle Smith of Jamaica (11.07s) and winner Jenna Prandini of the United States (10.96s).

Rachel Cliff captured a bronze medal in the women’s 10 000m event, finishing the race in 33:30.16. Winner and runner-up of the race were Americans Marielle Hall (33:27.19) and Rochelle Kanuho (33:28.33).

Also picking up a medal was Adam Keenan, who finished third in the hammer throw with a personal best of 72.72m. He finished behind American Alex Young and winner Roberto Sawyers of Costa Rica.

In the men’s high jump final, Canada picked up two medals with Michael Mason winning the silver and Django Lovett winning the bronze.

In other results, Lindsey Butterworth ran a new personal best of 2:00.81 in the 800m, finishing in 5th place. Evan Karakolis finished in 5th place in javelin, throwing a distance of 68.02m.

Canada currently has a total of eleven medals at the NACAC Championship. Competition continues through Sunday at Varsity Stadium in Toronto. For more information and to watch live in person, click here.