Jessica Klimkait won her third Grand Prix silver medal on Friday in the women’s 57kg class.

Klimkait, ranked 10th in the world, lost only to the 2016 Olympic champion, Rafaela Silva of Brazil. Silva scored two waza-ari in the final to claim the Grand Prix title. Klimkait won their two previous matches, notably in the preliminary round of last month’s World Championships, but wasn’t able to come out on top on Friday.

Jessica Klimkait of Team Canada faces Rafaela Silva of Brazil in the final at the Cancun Grand Prix. / Sabau Gabriela, International Judo Federation

On her way to the final match in Cancun, Klimkait eliminated Tamires Crude of Brazil, Anna Borowska of Poland and beat Corina Stefan of Romania in the semifinal.

In her two previous trips to a Grand Prix final, Klimkait was defeated by her Canadian teammate, Christa Deguchi. Deguchi finished fifth in the 57kg class at the Cancun Grand Prix.

