Team Canada has a need for speed.

And this winter the country’s top athletes in bobsleigh, skeleton and luge will be whipping down ice tracks at home and around the globe.

Here’s what you need to know to cheer them on:

Bobsleigh

Which Canadians are competing?

The 2018-19 bobsleigh World Cup roster includes PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist Justin Kripps and his fellow pilots Alysia Rissling, Christine De Bruin, Christopher Spring and Nick Poloniato. There are also a few familiar names among the crew, including Ben Coakwell and Cam Stones.

After being on the brakes last season, Melissa Lotholz and Cynthia Appiah are both learning to drive on ice and will compete in monobob, the event which will make its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022.

Three-time Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries is stepping away from the track this season to take a little break before returning for another Olympic run towards Beijing 2022.

I have been pushing limits 16 yrs straight & for this yr I am stepping away from racing. My goal is Beijing 2022 Olympics & 2026 in Calgary😉.With my recent engagement I am wanting 2 build a strong foundation for my marriage.Thanks for support & stay tuned as my journey continues pic.twitter.com/8xlaHG3KLu — Kaillie Humphries OLY (@BobsledKaillie) October 7, 2018

Where is Team Canada competing?

The eight-stop IBSF World Cup circuit begins December 7-9 in Sigulda, Latvia. Team Canada will compete at home for the final stop in Calgary February 23-24. That will be followed by the world championships in Whistler, March 1-9. The complete season calendar can be found here.

Skeleton

Which Canadians are competing?

Almost all of Team Canada’s PyeongChang 2018 skeleton roster is returning to the track this season. Kevin Boyer, Jane Channell, Dave Greszcyszyn, Mirela Rahneva and Elisabeth Vathje will all compete on the 2018-19 World Cup circuit. But you’ll be seeing a new last name for Vathje, now competing as Elisabeth Maier following her March wedding to Austrian bobsleigh pilot Benjamin Maier.

All three of the Canadian women stood on World Cup podiums last season before making their Olympic debuts in PyeongChang and will look to continue pushing each other further this winter.

Where is Team Canada competing?

Canada’s skeleton athletes will hit the same eight IBSF World Cup stops as the bobsledders. They’ll open the season in Sigulda, Latvia December 3-9, compete in Calgary February 23-24 and tackle the World Championships on home ice in Whistler, British Columbia March 1-9. Check out the season calendar here.

Luge

Which Canadians are competing?

This year’s luge World Cup roster includes PyeongChang 2018 Olympians Brooke Apshkrum, Kimberley McRae, Reid Watts, Justin Snith and Tristan Walker. After helping make Canadian Olympic history, Alex Gough and Sam Edney have stepped aside to put the spotlight on the next generation.

McRae will slide at just two World Cup stops this season (in Calgary and Lake Placid) as well as the world championships while she studies nursing at Mount Royal University in Calgary. That makes Walker and Snith the veteran leaders of the squad. They recently won their ninth straight national doubles title.

At those Canadian championships, some new names made themselves known, including 16-year-old Colton Clarke who won the men’s singles and 20-year-old Kyla Graham who won the women’s singles.

Where is Team Canada competing?

The FIL World Cup season kicks off in Igls, Austria November 24-25. There are two opportunities to cheer on Team Canada’s athletes at home this season. First, they’ll head to Whistler November 30 – December 1 then to Calgary the following weekend.

This year’s world championships will be held in Winterberg, Germany, January 25-27. The complete season schedule can be found here.