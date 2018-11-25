Matt Roberts - International Skating Union (ISU)/ISU

Team Canada is leaving the speed skating World Cup in Tomokamai, Japan with three more medals won on the final day of races.

Isabelle Weidemann skated to gold in the women’s 3000m for her first-career individual World Cup medal. Her time of 4 minutes 10.185 seconds set a new record for the outdoor track in Tomakomai and was almost three seconds faster than silver medallist, Martina Sáblíková of the Czech Republic (4:13.005). Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy won bronze in 4 min 13.472 s.

Team Canada also landed on the podium in the women’s team sprint. Kaylin Irvine, Ivanie Blondin, Heather McLean and Keri Morrison clocked a time of 1 min 32.810 s to win bronze behind Italy (1:32.120) and the Netherlands (1:32.100). The outdoor track proved to be no problem for the Canadians this weekend and the temperature even warmed up on Sunday to 8.5 degrees Celsius at race time.

Canada’s men followed that up with bronze in the team sprint. Laurent Dubreuil, Christopher Fiola, Rémi Beaulieu and David La Rue won their second-straight bronze after the same result at the World Cup opener last weekend. Their time of 1 min 24.230 s landed them on the podium behind the Netherlands (1:23.640) and Russia (1:23.540).

The speed skating World Cup season continues in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland December 6-8.