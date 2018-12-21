Alpine Canada/Twitter

Brady Leman won bronze in Innichen, Italy on Friday for his first ski cross World Cup medal of the season.

Leman, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic champion in ski cross, finished second in his semifinal heat to qualify for the final. He shared the podium with Jonathon and Bastien Midol, brothers from France. Chris Del Bosco finished eight in the men’s race.

A 1-2 finish from @FedFranceSki's Midol brothers capped off day one at the Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup Innichen (ITA) in incredible fashion. Watch it now! Top 3:

1 – Jonathon Midol🇫🇷

2 – Bastien Midol🇫🇷

3 – @Lemanracing🇨🇦 Full results – https://t.co/5kFBZ9uVI9#skicross pic.twitter.com/HzdtRv3HeJ — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 21, 2018

In the women’s race, Marielle Thompson finished just off the podium in fourth place following her bronze medal win last weekend in Arosa. Team Canada’s Abby McEwen raced to her best-ever World Cup finish in sixth place and India Sherret finished eighth.

The ski cross races continue in Innichen tomorrow.