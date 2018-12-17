Marielle Thompson finished third at the ski cross World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland on Monday.

After the first two ski cross World Cup events of the season were cancelled due to lack of snow, Team Canada’s athletes were ready to compete in Arosa on Monday. Thompson won her semifinal heat to qualify for the big final. She crossed the finish line behind Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Sandra Naeslund of Sweden.

Team Canada Marielle Thompson PyeongChang 2018 seeding run

Marielle Thompson of Canada competes in the Women’s Ski Cross Seeding run at Phoenix Snow Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 22, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Thompson’s PyeongChang 2018 teammate, Brittany Phelan, placed sixth overall after finishing second in the small final. Kelsey Serwa, Mikayla Martin, Brady Leman and Kevin Macdonald also competed for Team Canada. The ski cross World Cup circuit continues Dec 20-22 in Innichen, Italy.

