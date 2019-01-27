Twitter/Freestyle Canada

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand followed up his Saturday night silver medal in big air with another silver on Sunday afternoon in the men’s slopestyle final at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

READ: Alex Beaulieu-Marchand takes X Games silver in big air

Beaulieu-Marchand’s best score came on his very first run in the competition where he put up an impressive score of 92.66. Entering into his second run, the 24-year old held the first place spot until American Alex Hall put up 94.33 points to take the lead. Hall was able to improve that score to 95.66 on his final run to capture the gold. Norwegian Ferdinand Dahl completed the podium with a bronze-worthy score of 80.33.

Less than 24 hours before, the Quebec native found himself in the same spot on the podium after snagging a silver medal in the men’s big air final. This silver adds to Beaulieu-Marchand’s impressive record, which includes an Olympic bronze from the PyeongChang Games just last year.

Phil Langevin also competed in the X Games slopestyle final, where he had a top 10 finish in ninth place.

Team Canada has had quite the showing in Colorado, picking up seven medals between both freestyle skiing and freestyle snowboarding. Like Beaulieu-Marchand, Mark McMorris has reached the podium twice, taking home a gold in slopestyle snowboarding and a silver in big air.

READ: Laurie Blouin, Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker reach the podium at the X Games

READ: Mark McMorris wins 5th X Games slopestyle gold

Canadian women have also proven their dominance at the X Games this weekend. Cassie Sharpe and Laurie Blouin both won gold, while Rachael Karker claimed bronze.

The X Games will wrap up Sunday night in Aspen with men’s snowboard superpipe.