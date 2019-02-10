Twitter/SSC_PVC

Team Canada claimed a gold, silver and two bronze on the final day of the short track World Cup in Turin, Italy.

The Canadian women were first up on the podium, picking up two medals in the women’s 1000m finals. Kim Boutin started the day off strong, skating her way to the top of the podium – earning herself a gold medal after clocking in a speedy time of 1:32.508.

This was the three-time Olympic medallists second consecutive medal of the weekend, picking up a bronze in the 500m race just one day earlier with a time 44.184.

With an effortless overtake, Kim Boutin picks up a win for Canada in the Ladies' 1000m. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/aKcpISaqBi — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) February 10, 2019

She was joined on the podium by fellow Canadian Alyson Charles who claimed bronze. Charles finished with a time of 1:32.891, just behind South Korean Min Jeong Choi’s time of 1:32.814.

On the men’s side, Steven Dubois also picked up his second medal of the weekend with a bronze in the 1000m final. He completed the race in 1:27.583, behind Koreans Dae Heon Hwang (1:27.257) and Ji Won Park (1:27.494). Dubois took home his first bronze in the 1500m on Saturday.

A second 🥉 in two days for @stevendubois3! He steps on the podium for 🇨🇦 in the men's 1000m. / Steven Dubois raffle le 🥉 au 1000m ! pic.twitter.com/TdLsJouuPY — SSC/PVC (@SSC_PVC) February 10, 2019

To close off the competition, Canada competed in the 2000m mixed gender relay. The Canadian squad comprised of Boutin, Samuel Girard, Charles Hamelin, and Courtney Lee Sarault skated away with silver medals draped around their necks with a time of 2:40.614. They finished just 61 milliseconds behind Russia’s first-place time of 2:40.553. The United States completed the podium in 2:43.493 to claim bronze.

24-year old Boutin will be leaving the competition with a trio of medals – one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Overall, Canada’s short track team had an impressive showing in Turin taking home a total of seven medals in two days.