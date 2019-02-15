IBSF

Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski slid to the second step of the 2-woman bobsleigh podium in Lake Placid, New York on Friday. Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones followed with a 2-man bronze.

de Bruin and Bujnowski had a two-run total time of 1:55.17, 0.38 seconds behind winners Elana Taylor Meyes and Kwaza Lake of the United States. German pair Stephanie Schneider and Levi Deborah finished in third with a time of 1:55.27.

MEDAL ALERT | Canada's de Bruin & Bujnowski are delighted with their time and their shiny new silver medal from bobsleigh action in Lake Placid. Full story: https://t.co/OwXVo9i068 pic.twitter.com/CAL5w1e2KS — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 15, 2019

Reigning Olympic champions Kripps and Stones won bronze in the 2-man bobsleigh with a total time of 1:52.65. They finished behind Frenchmen Romain Heinrich and Dorian Hauterville (1:52.63). Germans Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis claimed the top spot on the podium (1:52.35). At PyeongChang 2018, Kripps and Stones tied Friedrich and Margis for the gold medal.

Canada's Justin Kripps flies to a bronze medal finish in Lake Placid 🥉 More at https://t.co/rodHTsm9mv pic.twitter.com/2PxK5EhePy — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 15, 2019

Also competing for Canada was Chris Spring and Neville Wright who finished sixth, while Nicholas Poloniato and Benjamin Coakwell tied for ninth.

Competition continues through Saturday with the 4-man bobsleigh.