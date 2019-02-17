AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Brittany Phelan skied her way to a bronze medal at the ski cross World Cup in Feldberg, Germany on Sunday morning.

In a tight race from start to finish, it was nearly impossible to tell which skier would take the top spot. However, that was awarded to Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund who made it past second-place Andrea Limbacher of Austria with just seconds to spare. Phelan completed the podium with her third place finish.

Sweden's @sandranaslund grabbed back to back Ladies' #skicross victories this weekend in #Feldberg! Big Final results:

1. Sandra Naeslund 🇸🇪

2. Andrea Limbacher 🇦🇹

3. Brittany Phelan 🇨🇦

4. Kelsey Serwa 🇨🇦 Full Results: https://t.co/pAvUGxNQC9 pic.twitter.com/5TpdwxPH3F — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 17, 2019

This is Phelan’s second medal of her World Cup season this year. Just one month ago, she reached the second step of the podium with a silver medal in Idre Fjalls, Sweden. Last year, the 27-year old had another strong season capturing an Olympic silver in PyeongChang and three World Cup medals.

Fellow Canadian Kelsey Serwa also competed in Sunday morning’s race. Serwa was the fastest skier of her group during trials and the semis, but finished just shy of the podium in fourth place – right behind Phelan.

Abby McEwan and Marielle Thompson also competed in the race finishing in seventh and 13th place respectively. McEwan also participated in the small final where she raced her way to third.

Team Canada has had a strong showing in Germany this weekend. Kevin Drury picked up a bronze medal on Saturday, in addition to Phelan’s.

The action will continue next weekend in Sunny Valley, Russia on the next stop of the World Cup tour.