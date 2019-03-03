Christine de Bruin celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday with her first career World Championship medal, a bronze, with teammate Kristen Bujnowski.

The duo had a combined total of 3:31.25 for their four runs. Ahead of them on the podium were German teams Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek (3:30.08) and Stephanie Schneider and Ann-Christin Strack (3:31.14)

READ: Bobsleigh: Silver for de Bruin and Bujnowski, bronze for Kripps and Stones at Lake Placid

Also competing in the 2-woman bobsleigh were Alysia Rissling and Cynthia Serwaah (11th place) and Kori Hol and Melissa Lotholz (14th place).

Germany’s Mariama Jamanka, third left, and Annika Drazek, fourth left, hold the trophy after winning the women’s bobsleigh event while posing with Germany’s Ann-Christin Strack, left, and Stephanie Schneider, second left, who finished second, and Canada’s Christine de Bruin, second right, of Stony Plain, Alta., and Kristen Bujnowski, right, of Moose Jaw, Sask., who finished third, at the Bobsleigh World Championships in Whistler, B.C., on Sunday March 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

READ: Silver for Kripps and Stones at the IBSF World Championship in Whistler

Also on Sunday was the team competition. The event only happens once a year, at the World Championships.

The podium is decided by a combined total time of one run from each of the following: 2-man bobsleigh, 2-woman bobsleigh, men’s skeleton, and women’s skeleton.

Competing for Canada was De Bruin, Bujnowski, Dave Greszczyszyn, Mirela Rahneva, Nick Poloniato, and Keefer Joyce.

Canada finished in second place, 0.15 seconds behind German Team 2 and ahead of USA Team 2 by 0.64 seconds.

Team Canada, left, (Dave Greszczyszyn, Christine De Bruin, Kristen Bujnowski, Mirela Rahneva, Nick Poloniato and Keefer Joyce) celebrate their silver medal in the team competition on Sunday March 3, 2019 at the IBSF World Championships in Whistler, B.C. (IBSF/Viesturs Lācis)

On Saturday, Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones won silver in the 2-man bobsleigh.

Canada has a total of three medals from this weekend at the IBSF World Championships in Whistler. The 4-man bobsleigh title, along with men’s and women’s skeleton champions, will be decided next weekend.

