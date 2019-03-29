The power of women in sport is undeniable. They are dedicated, resilient and deserving of the same opportunities as men. Believe it or not, Tokyo 2020 marks the first time our Women’s team will compete in the Canoe-Sprint on the Olympic stage. Previously exclusive to men, the C-1 200 metre and C-2 500 metre races will feature world-class female athletes contending to reach their gold medal aspirations.

The Canoe additions to Tokyo 2020 mark another step towards gender-equality and are symbolic of continuous progression on the horizon. Empowering these athletes is not just an investment in the next Olympics, but an investment in the next generation of female athletes worldwide.

As world-champion Katie Vincent states, “performance through empowerment” is the lever to her team’s success. Katie, who calls Mississauga home, is a proud member of the Mississauga Canoe Club and has been since 2006. Full of power and grace, she has won 4 gold medals at the World championships since 2014 and has been part of the senior national team since 2016. Pumped that women can now compete at the Olympic level in her sport, she’s pushing her limits and creating her ultimate goal – to stand on the podium in front of the world on sport’s largest stage. Her eyes are focused on Tokyo 2020 but she’s got the grit, the grind and the vision to look beyond to Paris 2024 and LA 2028.

We hope you are inspired by these women and we hope you donate to empower their incredible quest for gold.

Together, let’s make history and continue to inspire change. #togethertotokyo

