In the sweltering Tokyo heat, triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk crossed the finish line first at the Tokyo 2020 test event on Friday held at Odaiba Marine Park.

The Manitoba native finished the course in one hour 49 minutes and 51 seconds. Behind him on the podium were Norwegian Casper Stornes and Hayden Wilde of New Zealand, respectively.

READ: Triathlon: Mislawchuk takes historic bronze in Montreal

Mislawchuk, Stornes and Wilde led the running portion for the majority of race, with Wilde falling behind with two kilometres to go. Stornes and Mislawchuk were side-by-side nearing the finish line until the Canadian pulled ahead to finish four seconds earlier.

He said of his victory: “That’s the biggest race outside of the Olympics for me so that’s just unbelievable. I had good legs on the day and I want to thank the boys out there for helping me out, we worked as a team and I couldn’t have done it without them. I can’t believe it.”

Earlier this year, Mislawchuk became the first Canadian male to reach the podium on the World Triathlon Series tour.

Canadians Matthew Sharpe and Alexis LePage did not finish the race.

Competition continues on Sunday with the Mixed Relay Series race. Amélie Kretz, Sharpe, Desirae Ridenour and LePage will compete.

