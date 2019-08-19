Team Canada continues the momentum after Lima 2019, climbing to a Tokyo 2020 qualification and capturing medal finishes around the world.

In case you missed the action, here is a quick snapshot of what happened this past weekend!

Sport Climbing

After the IFSC World Championships in Hachioji, Japan finished on Monday, 31-year-old veteran and four-time world champion Sean McColl has officially punched his ticket to Tokyo.

Sean will compete in the combined event which will feature three disciplines – speed climbing, bouldering, and lead climbing.

Montreal Pride

This past weekend Team Canada celebrated the Pride Parade in Montreal.

Allies of Team Canada including You Can Play, and Montreal Canadians marched in support of Pride, inclusion in sport and our LGBTQ+ athletes this Sunday.

‘Be You’ and ‘Sois Toi’ t-shirts are available online and can be purchased here until the end of September.

Athletics

Catch her if you can 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️@gstafford13 ran to 🥈 in the women’s 1️⃣ mile race at @BirminghamDL. She completed the mile in 4:22.47 🇨🇦

— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 18, 2019

On Sunday at the Müller Birmingham Grand Prix (an IAAF Diamond League stop), Gabriela DeBues-Stafford captured silver in the women’s one mile race.