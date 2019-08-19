Team Canada continues the momentum after Lima 2019, climbing to a Tokyo 2020 qualification and capturing medal finishes around the world.

In case you missed the action, here is a quick snapshot of what happened this past weekend!

Sport Climbing

View this post on Instagram

Day 9: I’m going to the Olympics! 🤯 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This morning could not have gone worse; I slipped twice in speed, had a terrible boulder round, and threw a Hail Mary in Lead. Through events, some uncontrollable by myself, I managed to get enough points to qualify for the Olympics. 😍🔥 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It feels like a weird dream that I might wake up from at any given second. 🙈 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I have to take this moment, this post, to thank everyone around me. The support I feel from everyone is nothing short of amazing. My Canadian Team here on the ground (@alannah_yip @allisonvest @jason.holowach @becca_frangos @lucasuchida , the Canadian staff @head.wilson @climbCanada , our wonder Physio @lenlenlemon , all my sponsors listed below, my management team @delve.media , the whole b2ten organization; people know who they are and I appreciate every one of you. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I have had the dream of going to the Olympics since before I can remember; that becoming a reality now, in the sport of climbing that I love so dearly is just … unbelievable. ❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @adidasterrex | @scarpana | @joerockheads | @verticalartclimbing | @flashedclimbing | @perfect_descent | @visaca #verticalart #climbing #train #canada #instagood #picoftheday #photooftheday #athlete #igers #amazing #sports #fitspo #gymlife #power #fitfam #adventure #fitness #work #workhard #workout #strength #challenge #follow #ninja #gym #fun #olympics #olympics2020

A post shared by Sean McColl (@mccollsean) on

After the IFSC World Championships in Hachioji, Japan finished on Monday, 31-year-old veteran and four-time world champion Sean McColl has officially punched his ticket to Tokyo.

Sean will compete in the combined event which will feature three disciplines – speed climbing, bouldering, and lead climbing.

Montreal Pride

This past weekend Team Canada celebrated the Pride Parade in Montreal.

Allies of Team Canada including You Can Play, and Montreal Canadians marched in support of Pride, inclusion in sport and our LGBTQ+ athletes this Sunday.

‘Be You’ and ‘Sois Toi’ t-shirts are available online and can be purchased here until the end of September.

Athletics

 

On Sunday at the Müller Birmingham Grand Prix (an  IAAF Diamond League stop), Gabriela DeBues-Stafford captured silver in the women’s one mile race.

Chasing the German competitor Konsterhalfen Klosterhalfen, DeBues-Stafford crossed the line with a time of 4:22.47.

After clearing 4.65 metres, Alysha Newman also took home a silver in women’s pole vault.

Beach Volleyball

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes continued their gold rush and captured first at the Manhattan Beach Open title in the AVP Gold series.

The pair took down Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman who were ranked first in the tournament, 28-26, 16-21 and 16-14.

This was not the first time the pair defeated the American leaders. In July the duo captured gold in the finals at the FIVB World Championships in Hamburg, Germany which also secured them an Olympic spot for Tokyo 2020.

Brandie Wilkerson and her American partner, Sara Hughes, also advanced to the semi-finals but fell to Ross and Klineman.

Sailing

After capturing a victory in race number five, Sarah Douglas is in podium contention in the women’s laser radial at Ready Steady Tokyo an Olympic test event in Enoshima.

Douglas has completed six out of 11 races and currently sits in second place with 58 points, 13 away from Emma Plasschaert of Belgium who sits in first place.

Waterski & Wakeboard

Waterskier jumps

LIMA, Peru – Whitney Mcclintock Rini of Team Canada competes in waterski women’s open tricks final at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 29, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier

With Lima 2019 bringing in a haul of ten medals, Canada’s waterski and wakeboard athletes capitalized on this energy and claimed two golds at the 2019 IWWF World Waterski Open Championships at Putrajaya Lake in Malaysia.

Whitney Rini McClintock took gold in the Open Women Overall. After three events McClintock locked in with a total of 2569.21 points, achieving her highest score in the slalom with 921.57, scoring a 790.12 in tricks and wrapping up with a score of 857.52 in the jump.

Toronto 2015 competitor Ryan Dodd also claimed gold in the men’s jump.

Canada finished first in the Overall Team Classification, with 8025.87 points.

