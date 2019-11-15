Kia Nurse scored 28 points to lead Canada to a 110-53 win over Cuba in their first game of the 2019 FIBA women’s Olympic pre-qualifying tournament on Thursday.

It was far from a one-woman show, though, as fourth-ranked Canada’s offensive depth proved to be too much for No. 26 Cuba in front of the Edmonton crowd. Miranda Ayim added 14 points while Natalie Achonwa, Jamie Scott, and Sami Hill scored 10 apiece in the win.

Miranda Ayim avoids defenders

Canada’s Miranda Ayim (9) tries to get through Cuba’s Anisleidy Galindo (56) and Nahomis Vargas (12) during second half action of FIBA Women’s Olympic Pre Qualifying Tournaments Americas 2019, in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday November 14, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Team Canada will play two more games to determine if they will reach the next stage of qualification, with their next match-up coming on Saturday, November 16 against Puerto Rico.

Should they finish in the top two of four-team group, Canada will advance to the final stage of the Olympic qualification process: the 2020 FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament taking place next Februrary.

READ: The path to Tokyo 2020 for Team Canada women’s basketball

The Canadian women are seeking to qualify for their third consecutive Olympics. They finished eighth at London 2012 and seventh at Rio 2016.

