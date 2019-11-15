THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Kia Nurse scored 28 points to lead Canada to a 110-53 win over Cuba in their first game of the 2019 FIBA women’s Olympic pre-qualifying tournament on Thursday.

It was far from a one-woman show, though, as fourth-ranked Canada’s offensive depth proved to be too much for No. 26 Cuba in front of the Edmonton crowd. Miranda Ayim added 14 points while Natalie Achonwa, Jamie Scott, and Sami Hill scored 10 apiece in the win.

Team Canada will play two more games to determine if they will reach the next stage of qualification, with their next match-up coming on Saturday, November 16 against Puerto Rico.

Should they finish in the top two of four-team group, Canada will advance to the final stage of the Olympic qualification process: the 2020 FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament taking place next Februrary.

The Canadian women are seeking to qualify for their third consecutive Olympics. They finished eighth at London 2012 and seventh at Rio 2016.