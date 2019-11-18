(AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

From the ice in Minsk to the ice in Moscow, Team Canada athletes were on top this weekend.

Here’s what took place over the weekend.

Speed Skating – Long Track

At the first ISU Long Track World Cup of the season, Isabelle Weidemann won gold and Ivanie Blondin brought home both gold and bronze from Minsk, Belarus.

The women’s 3000-metre on Friday was a highlight event for Canada as Weidemann and Blondin both landed on the podium with gold and bronze respectfully. With a time of 4:04.679, Weidemann defeated Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands for the gold by less than half a second. Blondin captured bronze with a time of 4:06.080.

On Sunday, Blondin found herself back on the podium after the women’s mass start race. Posting a time of 8 minutes 22.630 seconds, Blondin defeated arch rival and world champion Irene Schouten of the Netherlands in a close sprint in the final straight.

This wraps up the first ISU World Cup of the season. Canadians will hit the ice again November 21-23 in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland for the second long track World Cup.

Figure Skating

Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won silver at the ISU Grand Prix in Moscow, Russia. The Canadian duo collected a total of 207.64 points to capture the silver medal. This result allows the Canadian pair to secure their spot for the Grand Prix final, to be held from December 5 to 8 in Turin, Italy.

The next stop on the Grand Prix circuit will be next weekend in Sapporo, Japan.

Basketball

Team Canada closed out the FIBA women’s Olympic pre-qualifier tournament with a perfect 3-0 record in front of a home crowd in Edmonton, Alberta. Canada completed the weekend with a dominant 110-60 victory over the Dominican Republic. All 12 players hit the scoresheet, with six in the double digits.

After defeating Puerto Rico in their second game 84-80, Team Canada secured their ticket to the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament, taking place in February 2020. This will be the final stage of the Olympic qualification process and will decide which teams attend Tokyo 2020.

Earlier this week, Team Canada claimed victory over Cuba 110-53 in their first game of the pre-qualifier. The Canadian women are seeking to qualify for their third consecutive Olympics.

Swimming

Kylie Masse gets third in the 200 back and the Cali Condors ended Day One in 1st place 😮 Watch Day Two at the @iswimleague USA Derby at 2 p.m. ET: https://t.co/9nd28ErcBv pic.twitter.com/nyTczG2EaK — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) November 17, 2019

This weekend marked the fifth weekend of the International Swim League. On Sunday, Kylie Masse took third place for the Cali Condors in the 100m backstroke in College Park, USA. Also competing for the Cali Condors, Kelsey Wog swam to second place in the women’s 200m individual medley.

On Saturday, Masse finished third in the women’s 200m backstroke, while Markus Thormeyer of the NY Breakers also finished third in the men’s 200m backstroke. Kelsey Wog’s first second place finish of the weekend, came in the women’s 200m breaststroke on Saturday.

The finals are scheduled from December 20-21 in Las Vegas Nevada. You can catch Team Canada athletes including Kylie Masse and Kelsey Wog competing during the final for the Cali Condors.

Tennis

Over the weekend, Team Canada landed in Madrid for the Davis Cup Finals that kick off Monday. Canada will be represented by Félix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil, Brayden Schnur, and Denis Shapovalov. The team’s non-playing captain is Frank Dancevic. The men had a practice week before their first match on Monday November 18th against Italy.