AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Sydney Pickrem was golden on Sunday morning.

After swimming to a bronze medal on Saturday at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Beijing, the 22-year old followed up her performance with a gold medal finish on Sunday in the women’s 200m individual medley on the final day of competition.

READ: Sydney Pickrem swims to bronze at FINA Champions Swim Series in Beijing

Pickrem finished the race in speedy time of 2:09.26 to take the top spot on the podium. She beat defending Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungray (2:09.93) and Japan’s Rika Omoto (2:10.09).

The FINA Champions Swim Series includes just two stops on its circuit: Shenzhen and Beijing. Last week, swimmers competed in Shenzhen, making this week’s competition in Beijing the series’ final stop.

READ: Thormeyer wins gold, Pickrem claims silver at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Shenzhen

In last week’s events, Pickrem swam to a silver medal in the women’s 200m IM and at the foot of the podium in the women’s 100m breaststroke.