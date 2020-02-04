(Photo: Kevin Millet/Dulcedo Models)

Nothing could stop snowboarding genius Max Parrot, a multiple X Games medallist and Olympic silver medallist in slopestyle, in PyeongChang 2018. Nothing until the following autumn when cancer entered his life, and everything fell apart.

A year and a half after the onset of the first symptoms, Parrot is not only a cancer survivor, but he is at the top of his game and carried by a mission he holds close to his heart. Since returning to competition, Parrot has pledged to donate $1,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada for each of his circuit victories.

Here is a look back on his cancer journey, what motivates him to push his sport further, and his cancer research fundraising efforts.

The diagnosis

After noticing severe itching on his neck and a swollen ganglion in September of 2018, Parrot underwent a biopsy on December 11 to figure out the root of the cause.

His diagnosis came ten days later, on December 21, just before the holiday break — it was Hodgkin’s lymphoma. On January 17, 2019, he disclosed the news to the media, and in the same press conference, announced the end of his 2018–2019 season to focus on chemotherapy.

Being the great competitor that he is, Parrot admitted that having to give up competing was the most difficult part, especially given that he had not missed a contest in seven years.

“Now I have a new challenge to face, this is a new kind of competition that I have to compete in, and I intend to do everything to win it,” he said at the press conference.

The fight

Hodgkin’s lymphoma affects very few people according to Lymphoma Canada. Only 0.5% of cancer diagnoses are this specific type, and approximately 900 Canadians are diagnosed with this disease annually.

For Parrot, his “training program” was simple, but aggressive: 12 sessions of chemotherapy by infusion every two weeks.

During his treatments, his immune system took a hit, he saw his hair and eyebrows fall out, and he consistently experienced great fatigue and severe nausea.

The Victory

After two months of hard work in the gym and on his board, Parrot felt physically ready to compete. Two weeks before his first competition: the Oslo X Games on August 31, 2019 he was hungry to get back. Mentally, he had been ready for a long time!

“I was like a lion in a cage for six months, so when the treatments were finally completed, I never felt so ready to go back on the slopes and enjoy my passion again.”

The Success

Parrot did not hold back when he made his return. He claimed big air gold at the X Games in Oslo, Beijing World Cup and most recently at the X Games in Aspen.

Does he have any physical long-term effects from cancer?

None. Parrot even admits that physically, he is the same as before, but mentally, “I am even stronger, I am also wiser with my time now, which I see good results from it.”

The Mission

Parrot cannot thank the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada enough. “They have done a tremendous amount of work over the years to improve treatment and the chances of survival. Without them, my chances of being alive today would be very low.” That’s why he takes great pride in his role as spokesperson for the LLSC.

“It means a lot to me and I just want to give back now and help others, which is why I chose to donate $1,000 for every contest I win. It also motivates me a lot to do well!”

Max, we salute you for your courage and your commitment. We’ll never get tired of seeing you do your magic on the hills.

It is thanks to the donations made towards cancer research that people like Parrot have survived and can fully enjoy their lives today. Parrot will walk in solidarity with the blood cancer community at LLSC’s annual flagship event, Light The Night Walk, this fall.

Light The Night Walk brings together communities from across the country to celebrate survivors, honour those we’ve lost, and give hope to those fighting. Each year, more than 35,000 Canadians participate to help support the development of blood cancer cures. The funds raised through Light The Night Walk are invested into lifesaving research, programs, and services that support Canadians at every step of their blood cancer experience.

