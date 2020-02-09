Credit: FIS Freestyle/Twitter

Mikaël Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe were golden in dual moguls on Saturday night at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Deer Valley, USA.

Kingsbury, who celebrated his 60th gold medal finish last weekend, skied to first place after a showdown with French mogulist Ben Cavet in the finals. Meanwhile, Sweden’s Walter Wallberg battled Japan’s Ikuma Horishima to complete the podium with a bronze.

This marks Kingsbury’s 12th career victory on Deer Valley Resort’s storied Champion Run and his second medal of the weekend. On Thursday night, he captured a moguls silver after putting up 87.37 points in the individual competition.

Overall, he was thrilled with his weekend – especially his 61st win.

“It’s a great feeling for me, win number 61,” he said following the event. “After the Olympics this is the best feeling ever, winning at Deer Valley. I’m super happy.”

Dufour-Lapointe also reached the top spot on the podium on Saturday night to win her first dual moguls event in four years. The 25-year-old captured gold after putting up a score of 83.98 against American skier Hannah Soar. Soar’s teammate and fellow American, Jaelin Kauf, rounded out the dual moguls podium in third place.

“I’m just so happy that I made it happen here in Deer Valley at this dual moguls event,” Dufour-Lapointe said post-competition. “This is the most challenging course ever and to do it here just proved to me that I still have it. I think I proved tonight that I’m back, baby.”

Like Kingsbury, this is also Dufour-Lapointe’s second medal of the weekend. She earned herself a bronze on Thursday evening, after scoring 78.14 points in the women’s moguls competition.

Next up, the World Cup will head to Tazawako, Japan with back-to-back single and dual moguls competitions February 22-23.