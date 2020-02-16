Team Kripps slid to back-to-back bronze at the IBSF World Cup this weekend in Sigulda, Latvia.
After sliding to a bronze medal alongside Ben Coakwell on Saturday, Justin Kripps paired up with Sam Giguere on Sunday to stand on the World Cup podium for the second time this weekend. The Canadian pairing slid across the finish line in 1:39.59 to capture the two-man bobsleigh bronze.
They were beat by hometown duo Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis and Switzerland’s Simon Friedli and Gregory Jones, who won gold and silver respectively.
On Saturday, Team Kripps captured their bronze in almost an identical time of 1:39.53.
These medals helped end Canada’s season on high note, putting Kripps third overall in the two-man bobsleigh world standings.
