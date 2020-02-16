IBSF Sliding

Team Kripps slid to back-to-back bronze at the IBSF World Cup this weekend in Sigulda, Latvia.

After sliding to a bronze medal alongside Ben Coakwell on Saturday, Justin Kripps paired up with Sam Giguere on Sunday to stand on the World Cup podium for the second time this weekend. The Canadian pairing slid across the finish line in 1:39.59 to capture the two-man bobsleigh bronze.

🙌 for back-to-back bronze medals for Team Kripps in Latvia. @justinkripps @SamGiguere slide to 3rd, securing the lone 🇨🇦 sled 3rd place in the Overall WC 2man standings. @KarbonSports @calgarystampede 📷 @IBSFsliding pic.twitter.com/ziP4zAGLmE — BobsleighCANSkeleton (@BobCANSkel) February 16, 2020

They were beat by hometown duo Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis and Switzerland’s Simon Friedli and Gregory Jones, who won gold and silver respectively.

On Saturday, Team Kripps captured their bronze in almost an identical time of 1:39.53.

#BMWIBSF World Cup #Sig20 in #Sigulda

🌍 Overall World Cup winners:

2-man #Bobsleigh

And the crystal globes go to:

1st Francesco Friedrich 🇩🇪 1530

2nd Oskars Ķibermanis 🇱🇻 1478

3rd Justin Kripps 🇨🇦 1466 ‼️ Congratulations ‼️ Full standings: https://t.co/4919rEuxB5 — IBSF (@IBSFsliding) February 16, 2020

These medals helped end Canada’s season on high note, putting Kripps third overall in the two-man bobsleigh world standings.