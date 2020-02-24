Photo: FIE

The number 2️⃣ was popular for Team Canada athletes this weekend, in Tokyo 2020 qualifications and podium finishes.

Get in two the details of what happened this weekend.

Good Things Come in Doubles 👯‍♀️

READ: Tokyo 2020 Team Canada Qualification Tracker

For the first time since Seoul 1988, both the women’s and men’s fencing teams have achieved a quota spot for Team Canada in the team foil event.

Also qualifying for Tokyo 2020 over the weekend was canoe/kayak slalom athlete Michael Tayler. He booked his spot in the men’s K-1 event to Tokyo after this weekend’s races at Sydney International Whitewater Festival in Australia.

Moguls Double Podium

READ: Kingsbury celebrates 62nd World Cup, Dumais takes bronze for a double podium in Japan

Heading over to the slopes, a pair of Canadians reached the podium in Tazawako. Mikaël Kingsbury claimed his 62nd victory, and was joined on the podium by teammate Laurent Dumais, who finished in third.

Two Ski Silvers 🥈

10 Years since Vancouver 2010 ✨ Are you in Vancouver today? Head over to 📍Jack Pool Plaza and meet @TeamCanada Olympians as we 🎉celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the 2010Vancoiver Winter Games.

💙💚🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/VcggBgLaEh — Mercedes Nicoll, OLY (@mercedesnicoll) February 22, 2020 Over the weekend, the 10-Year Anniversary of Vancouver 2010 was celebrated in Vancouver with fans, Olympians and Paralympians. Fan festivities were capped off with the Olympic cauldron being lit up once again. In honour of the #Vancouver2010 10-Year Anniversary, the Olympic flame has returned🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1DwICMWpiK — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 23, 2020