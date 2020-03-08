X Games/Twitter

After capturing five medals at the X Games on Saturday, Team Canada added three more to their feat on Sunday courtesy of Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Brooke Voigt.

Parrot and McMorris stood beside each other on the podium yet again this weekend at Hafjell Resort in Norway. In the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition, Parrot won gold and McMorris won silver to cap off their incredible weekend at the X Games.

Host-country Norway’s Ståle Sandbech completed the podium with bronze.

In yesterday’s events, McMorris, Parrot and Darcy Sharpe swept the big air podium, claiming gold, silver and bronze respectively for Team Canada. McMorris’ big air victory made him the most decorated athlete of the Winter X Games, surpassing American Shaun White’s longstanding record of 18.

Today’s silver – his 20th X Games medal – ties him for the 6th-most medals in X Games history.

On the women’s side of the competition, 26-year-old Brooke Voigt took a women’s snowboard slopestyle bronze Sunday afternoon. She finished behind New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Japan’s Kokomo Murase, who gold and silver.

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Podium!

🥇: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott 🇳🇿

🥈: Kokomo Murase 🇯🇵

🥉: Brooke Voigt 🇨🇦#XGames Norway 2020 pic.twitter.com/j3Ny9Ii10h — X Games (@XGames) March 8, 2020

Laurie Blouin, who won bronze yesterday in the big air event, finished in 5th in the women’s competition today.

Among other Canadian results today, Megan Oldham, who won the ski big air Saturday night, placed 7th in the women’s slopestyle ski final.