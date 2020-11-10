Boxer Thibeault upgraded to a silver medal from Lima 2019 Pan Am Games

Photo: Team Canada/Johany Jutras

Boxer Tammara Thibeault finally has her hands on the silver medal she won at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Thibeault originally came home with a bronze in the 75kg weight class but received the upgrade after a lengthy anti-doping investigation that resulted in Colombia’s Jessica Caicedo having her gold medal revoked. Thibeault had lost to Caicedo in the semifinal on a 3-2 split decision.

The announcement from Panam Sports came earlier this year, but after a long process delayed by COVID-19, Thibeault officially received her silver medal on Tuesday.

“Being able to compete at the highest level at Lima 2019, I understand the dedication and perseverance required to win on the international stage. However, we must not forget the importance of integrity,” said Thibeault. “There are rules in place to give everyone a fair chance on the playing field and that is something that should never be compromised. This is not how I imagined winning a silver medal, but I am incredibly thankful for the reward. I cannot wait to continue my journey towards representing Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next summer.”

Team Canada amassed 152 medals at Lima 2019, with the breakdown now 35 gold, 65 silver and 52 bronze. Thibeault joins teammate Myriam Da Silva, who was the runner-up in the women’s 69kg weight division, as a silver medallist at the Games.

RELATED: Thibeault captures bronze at boxing worlds

Thibeault went on to win a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships last October. Her first opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020 will come at the Americas Olympic Qualification Event scheduled to take place in May 2021.