Record-setting weekend for Canadians at the International Swimming League

Photo: Mark Schiefelbein

The International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs were in action this weekend in Budapest, Hungary, and Canadian swimmers showed up big.

ISL teams are comprised of athletes from different nations and the races take place in 25m pools. Throughout this season, Swimming Canada athletes have broken national records with their respective clubs. Canadian swimmers have performed incredibly with Tokyo 2020 fast approaching.

Here are some highlights from the Team Canada athletes competing in the ISL this season:

Markus Thormeyer

Markus Thormeyer has been on a tear recently swimming at the ISL for the Tokyo Frog Kings. At the end of October, he broke the Canadian national record in the 200m backstroke, with a time of 1:50.30. On Saturday, he decided to one-up himself, lowering the record to 1:50.27.

At the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships, Thormeyer finished eighth in the 200m backstroke. He was also a member of the fourth-place team for 4x100m medley relay that qualified a quota spot for Canada for Tokyo 2020. See what other swimming quota spots Team Canada has earned.

Sydney Pickrem

London Roar swimmer Sydney Pickrem also had a great weekend. In the 400m IM, she trimmed 2.22 seconds off the national record to set a time of 4:23.68. The Canadian continues to rack up points for her club, as her team is expected to make some noise in the finals.

Pickrem captured three bronze medals at the 2019 FINA World Championships. She earned bronze in the 200m breaststroke, 200m individual medley and was a member of the women’s 4×100m medley that set a Canadian record.

Finlay Knox

This past weekend was all about Canadians lowering national records. Finlay Knox was one of them. In the 200m IM, he smashed his own record set last year, lowering the time to 1:53.67 while competing for the Toronto Titans at the ISL.

On Monday Knox did it again, breaking a 10-year-old Canadian record in the 100m IM with a time of 52.36.

Knox won two medals at the 2019 FINA World Junior Championships. He collected the silver medal in the 200m IM with the second-fastest performance ever by a Canadian. The 19-year-old also won bronze with the 4x100m medley team.

Cole Pratt

In the semifinals on Monday, Toronto Titans swimmer Cole Pratt broke a Canadian record that stood for 11 years in 100m backstroke, with a time of 50.40 seconds.

Pratt, now just 18-years-old, competed at the 2019 FINA World Championships and placed 26th in the 200m backstroke and 36th in the individual medley.

The ISL semifinals concluded Monday with Toronto Titans co-captain Kylie Masse accumulating the most points by a Canadian at the ISL this year with 164.50. As the finals begin next weekend on the 21st with the Cali Condors, London Roar Energy Standard and LA Current, look out for Pickrem (London Roar), Marie-Sophie Harvey (Energy Standard) and Kierra Smith (LA Current). Updated results can be seen on the ISL website.