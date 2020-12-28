Christine Sinclair named CP Female Athlete of the Year

AP Photo/Andy Jacobsohn

Christine Sinclair can add another title to her incredible resume. The soccer star has been named the 2020 Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year.

Sinclair earned the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award for her historic performance on the soccer field after setting the record for all-time international goals by a man or woman when she scored her 185th back in January.

This is Sinclair’s second time receiving the award.

Christine Sinclair has won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as the 2020 @CdnPressSports Female Athlete of the Year#TheBestInCanada 🍁🏆 #CANWNT pic.twitter.com/46uKaeqehT — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) December 28, 2020

The B.C native’s record-breaking performance came at the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Edinberg, Texas where she scored two goals against St. Kitts and Nevis to reach the incredible feat. Her 184th tied American Abby Wambach’s record, while her 185th made her the highest-scoring international ever.

A few days later she added number 186 as Team Canada continued towards booking their ticket for Tokyo 2020.

Sinclair has been a member of the national team since 2000, making 296 appearances for Canada on the world stage. Currently, the longtime Canadian captain has has registered 186 goals and 55 assists, and earned two Olympic bronze medals during her 20-year career.

She previously won the Rosenfeld Award after leading Canada to a bronze at London 2012 and remains the sole soccer player to receive CP female athlete of the year honours.

The Canadian Press will announce the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award, presented to CP’s male athlete of the year, on Tuesday followed by team of the year on Wednesday.