Long Track: Blondin and Debreuil skate to silver and bronze at speed skating worlds

The speed skating medal haul continues.

Laurent Dubreuil and Ivanie Blondin brought Canada’s medal count to five on Saturday at the ISU World Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

After being crowned the 500m World Champion on Friday, Dubreuil reached the third step of the men’s 1000m podium at Thialf Arena. The Quebec City native captured a bronze medal after stopping the clock at 1:08.569. He finished behind Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov in second (1:08.313) and Kai Verbij of host-country Netherlands in first (1:08.052).

Dubreuil will wrap up his 1000m season with both a World Championship bronze and World Cup bronze. In the 500m, the Canadian has earned two silvers, one bronze and a World Championship title.

Ivanie Blondin also reached the podium on Saturday. The Ottawa native will take home a ladies mass start silver from worlds after posting a time of 8:43.260. Blondin stood on the podium with Dutch speed skaters Marijke Groenewoud and Irene Schouten, who won gold and bronze respectively.

This marks Blondin’s fifth career world championship medal in the distance.

This is also Blondin’s second medal of the weekend. She won silver on Friday with Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais in the ladies team pursuit. Canada’s men’s team formed by Ted-Jan Bloemen, Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe also won silver in the team competition.

All the action from the long track will continue on Sunday with the 1500m, 5000m and 10000m races.