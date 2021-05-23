AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse earn double podium finish at Diamond League

Sprinters Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse won silver and bronze respectively in the 200m at the Diamond League season opener in Gateshead on Sunday.

American Kenneth Bednarek took gold with a time of 20.33s. Brown trailed just behind at 20.79s with De Grasse clocking in at 20.85s.

Aaron Brown 🥈 and Andre De Grasse 🥉 race to a Diamond League podium finish in the men's 200m 🇨🇦⚡️



WATCH: https://t.co/C8SsgabnTU pic.twitter.com/uPYpxMaUhU — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) May 23, 2021

The Canadians’ double podium finish came just days after their successful runs at the Ostrava Golden Spike. De Grasse won bronze in the 100m while Brown claimed third in the 200m at the event on Wednesday.

READ: Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown win bronze at Ostrava Golden Spike

The Diamond League resumes on May 28 in Doha where the world’s best sprinters will compete in their second stop of the season.