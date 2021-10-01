Darren Calabrese/COC

Another double podium for Mac Neil and Masse at FINA Swimming World Cup

Tokyo 2020 medallists Margaret Mac Neil and Kylie Masse stepped onto the podium together for the second time this weekend in the women’s 100m backstroke, at the first stop of the FINA World Cup circuit in Berlin, Germany. Mac Neil went on to swim to her third medal of the weekend with bronze in the 50m butterfly event on Saturday.

Mac Neil, the Olympic champion in the 100 butterfly, took second place in the Berlin World Cup final with 56.16 seconds. Kylie Masse finished in third position, posting a time of 56.31s. Sweden’s Louise Hansson finished first place in the event in 56.03s.

Shortly after, Mac Neil swam to third place in the women’s 50m butterfly event with a time of 25.13 seconds. Australian swimmer Holly Barratt took top spot (24.77s) while Australian Emma McKeon rounded out the podium with bronze (25.10s).

Previously on Friday, both Mac Neil and Masse also stepped onto the podium in the 50m backstroke event. Mac Neil took second place in the very quick final with a time of 25.84 seconds, just 0.03 seconds behind the winner of the event Kira Toussaint from the Netherlands. The performance of the latter also corresponds to the best time ever recorded in this event during a World Cup event.

Kira Toussaint smashed the 50m Backstroke Final with a new a World Cup Record 👉 25.81

Followed by 🇨🇦 Macneil and Masse who swam under 26" as well, this final was veeeeery quick! #swimming #FINA pic.twitter.com/nq9yMjJrtC — FINA (@fina1908) October 1, 2021

100m and 200m backstroke specialist Masse rounded out the podium with a time of 24.85s. Toussaint, Mac Neil and Masse are the only swimmers in the final to have a time under 26 seconds.

Canada’s Kylie Masse and Sydney Pickrem cheer as Maggie Mac Neil gives Penny Oleksiak her bronze medal as they celebrate their finish in the women’s 4 x 100m medley relay final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Sunday, August 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Earlier on Friday, Mac Neil had come close to the podium, finishing fourth in the 100m individual medley event. At Tokyo 2020, both Masse and Mac Neil were a part of the medley relay team that won bronze.

The first stage of the FINA Swimming World Cup, which takes place in the short course (25m), continues throughout the weekend. See the full schedule for the season here.