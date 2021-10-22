Team Canada Halloween Costume Ideas
Need a last minute Halloween costume? You’re in luck. Tokyo 2020 provided Canadians with a lot of inspiration and it’s never too early to get inspired for Beijing 2022. Here are a few ideas:
Mikaël Kingsbury
All you need for the Mikaël Kingsbury costume is one of those goat heads and skiing gear, since he’s the GOAT of moguls. (A few Crystal Globes to accessorize your costume wouldn’t hurt!)
Andre De Grasse
This one is pretty straightforward. To dress like Olympic champ Andre De Grasse you’ll need a Tokyo 2020 bib, a gold medal, a pair of sunglasses that make you look fast, and a Canadian flag to wrap yourself in. An added bonus: if you’re at a Halloween party talking to someone you don’t want to, you can sprint away as fast as possible!
Ellie Black
Options for dressing like three-time Olympian Ellie Black include a leotard, a bun or looped ponytail (with hair clips as needed), and a little glitter never hurts. Plus, the potential for poses you can hit for pictures on the ‘Gram are limitless.
Penny Oleksiak
Get ready to splurge on medals because, well, you’ll need seven of them if you want to be Penny Oleksiak. If you start experiencing neck pain through the night, you can step away from the scene and take some time to untangle them.
Damian Warner
This one requires a lot of props but it shouldn’t be anything the World’s Greatest Athlete can’t handle. Tell the host in advance you’ll be bringing a pole, a discus, and some hurdles. If you get kicked out that’s okay! Outdoors is the best place for running, throwing, and jumping anyways.
Julia Grosso and a soccer ball
Julia Grosso helped the women’s soccer team make history in Tokyo 2020 when she scored the gold medal winning-goal in the penalty shootout. Bring a friend (or someone you can’t stand) that’s comfortable dressing as a soccer ball and being kicked into a big net.
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir / Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier
A classic pairing. Ice dancers are always a great choice for couple costume and some options include Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir or Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. The added layer: with enough preparation you should have good chemistry for TikTok dances.
Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest
Aww! The best BFF costume! This one is picture perfect: recreate their celebratory photo with Lauriane Genest on Kelsey Mitchell’s back with biking gear, helmets and medals.
Gold Medallists (women’s rowing eight / women’s soccer team)
Dressing up with a large group? Get your friends in red and white tracksuits, or biker shorts and tank tops, and flash those homemade gold medals and you can be the women’s eight team or the women’s soccer team.
Four curlers and a rock
Everyone needs that one friend who’s the rock. Really though, for this costume you need one rock, and four brooms. Warning: this winter-friendly curling costume idea may test the friendship dynamic.
Hardcore Team Canada fans in the stands
It’s Halloween every day for some of our fellow Canadians. Dig deep into your closet for the most extra display of Canadian pride. Moose toques, beaver costumes, Team Canada hockey jerseys, red and white face paint, and more maple leaves!