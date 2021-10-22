Team Canada Halloween Costume Ideas

Need a last minute Halloween costume? You’re in luck. Tokyo 2020 provided Canadians with a lot of inspiration and it’s never too early to get inspired for Beijing 2022. Here are a few ideas:

Mikaël Kingsbury

All you need for the Mikaël Kingsbury costume is one of those goat heads and skiing gear, since he’s the GOAT of moguls. (A few Crystal Globes to accessorize your costume wouldn’t hurt!)

Credit: @mikaelkingsbury/IG

Andre De Grasse

This one is pretty straightforward. To dress like Olympic champ Andre De Grasse you’ll need a Tokyo 2020 bib, a gold medal, a pair of sunglasses that make you look fast, and a Canadian flag to wrap yourself in. An added bonus: if you’re at a Halloween party talking to someone you don’t want to, you can sprint away as fast as possible!

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Men’s 100m finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, August 01, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Ellie Black

Options for dressing like three-time Olympian Ellie Black include a leotard, a bun or looped ponytail (with hair clips as needed), and a little glitter never hurts. Plus, the potential for poses you can hit for pictures on the ‘Gram are limitless.

Penny Oleksiak

Get ready to splurge on medals because, well, you’ll need seven of them if you want to be Penny Oleksiak. If you start experiencing neck pain through the night, you can step away from the scene and take some time to untangle them.

❎ Tangled headphones

✅ Tangled Olympic medals https://t.co/49TYay1lg0 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) October 14, 2021

Damian Warner

This one requires a lot of props but it shouldn’t be anything the World’s Greatest Athlete can’t handle. Tell the host in advance you’ll be bringing a pole, a discus, and some hurdles. If you get kicked out that’s okay! Outdoors is the best place for running, throwing, and jumping anyways.

Canadian Damian Warner competes in the Men’s Decathlon Discus Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday, August 05, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Canadian Damian Warner competes in the Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday, August 05, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Canadian Damian Warner competes in the Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday, August 05, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Julia Grosso and a soccer ball

Julia Grosso helped the women’s soccer team make history in Tokyo 2020 when she scored the gold medal winning-goal in the penalty shootout. Bring a friend (or someone you can’t stand) that’s comfortable dressing as a soccer ball and being kicked into a big net.

Canada’s Julia Grosso scores the winning goal defeating Sweden in a penalty shootout during the women’s final soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir / Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier

A classic pairing. Ice dancers are always a great choice for couple costume and some options include Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir or Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. The added layer: with enough preparation you should have good chemistry for TikTok dances.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada win Gold in the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Program at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 20, 2018. Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vaughn Ridley

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada perform during the Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance at the Figure Skating World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest

Aww! The best BFF costume! This one is picture perfect: recreate their celebratory photo with Lauriane Genest on Kelsey Mitchell’s back with biking gear, helmets and medals.

Gold Medallists (women’s rowing eight / women’s soccer team)

Dressing up with a large group? Get your friends in red and white tracksuits, or biker shorts and tank tops, and flash those homemade gold medals and you can be the women’s eight team or the women’s soccer team.

Canada players celebrate their win against Sweden during the women’s soccer gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama, Japan on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian rowers Lisa Roman Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit celebrate after winning gold in Women’s Eight during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, 2021. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Four curlers and a rock

Everyone needs that one friend who’s the rock. Really though, for this costume you need one rock, and four brooms. Warning: this winter-friendly curling costume idea may test the friendship dynamic.

Team Canada brooms are shown on the ice as they play Germany at the Women’s World Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 3, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Hardcore Team Canada fans in the stands

It’s Halloween every day for some of our fellow Canadians. Dig deep into your closet for the most extra display of Canadian pride. Moose toques, beaver costumes, Team Canada hockey jerseys, red and white face paint, and more maple leaves!