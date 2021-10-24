AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

Figure Skating: Fournier Beaudry and Sorensen take bronze at ISU Grand Prix

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen skated to their second medal of the season, earning bronze in the ice dance event at Skate America in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

Canadian's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen are bringing home ISU Grand Prix bronze 🥉 🇨🇦 #FigureSkating #GPFigure pic.twitter.com/PHCqLpoQDy — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) October 24, 2021

The Canadian duo finished with a final score of 190.13, edging out the Spanish team of Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz (189.69) for third place. Three-time defending champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States took gold with 209.54 points while fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates won silver with a score of 208.23.

Fournier Beaudry and Sorenson won silver earlier this season at the Lombardia Trophy figure skating competition in Bergamo, Italy in September. They also won bronze in their last showing at Skate America in 2019.

This weekend’s event was the first stop on the 2021 ISU Grand Prix circuit. The next stop comes home to Vancouver, British Columbia from Oct. 29-31.