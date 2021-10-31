AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Short Track: Canada captures gold in men’s relay

The men’s short track team captured gold in the men’s 5000m relay after a thrilling final on Sunday at the ISU World Cup in Nagoya, Japan.

The team of Charles Hamelin, Pascal Dion, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Steven Dubois finished with a time of 6:52.272. Pierre-Gilles passed his Chinese counterpart from the outside in the last turn after Canada spent most of the race in second place.

🚨 Medal Alert 🚨



Men’s relay team won the gold medal in the 5000m event in Nagoya.

——-

L’équipe du relais masculin a remporté l’or au relais 5000m à Nagoya.@TeamCanada @CBCOlympics @PatinVitesseQc @RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/i7cYAQllKA — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) October 31, 2021

Team Canada was joined on the podium by China (6:52.285) and Hungary (6:52.386).

The foursome returned to form after last winning gold at the 2020 World Cup in Dordrecht, the final event before the COVID-19 pandemic put international competition on hold.

Relay medalist Pascal Dion also captured his second bronze in the men’s 1000m. It was his second medal in this event this season, after earning the same result in last weekend’s competition in Beijing.

Dion’s time of 1:26.554 placed him behind Itzhak de Laat (1:26.533) of the Netherlands and Ren Ziwei of China (1:26.297).

In the women’s 1000m final, Courtney Sarault and Kim Boutin both narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

The short track team will resume World Cup competition in three weeks with stops in Debrecen, Hungary (November 18-21) and Dordrecht, Netherlands (November 25-28).