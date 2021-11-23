Photo/David Jackson

Feel the speed with Canada’s luge and skeleton athletes

For Training Tuesdays, we’re curating some of the most interesting and creative training moments from athletes. Check out the others here.

Team Canada skeleton and luge athletes are ready to slide down the track at full speed as we head towards Beijing 2022. See what they’ve been up to heading into the World Cup season:

1. Going for gold

Tristan Walker came home from PyeongChang 2018 with a silver medal from the team relay. But it’s evident that Walker is committed to earning more hardware at Beijing 2022 with doubles partner Justin Snith. This Instagram highlight reel gives you a glimpse at a number of unique workouts Walker performs to stay in shape.

Of course, it’s all about a good balance of work and play, even for Olympic athletes.

2. Helmet cam

Seventeen-year-old Natalie Corless didn’t become a rising star within Canada’s luge team without a lot of reps. Here we get to see what those runs look like from the perspective of her helmet.

3. Turning the corner

Blink and you miss her! Jane Channell is coming off of a 10th place finish in PyeongChang and collected a bronze medal in her only World Cup race last season. As evidenced by her training videos, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

4. Summer grind

Mirela Rahneva had no time for a classic Canadian summer this year. With Beijing around the corner, she was either running on the ice track, jumping hurdles on the regular track, or in the gym getting her reps in. Rahneva is on the comeback trail after sitting out last season to recover from a back injury due to a herniated disk.

5. View from the top

With a silver medal in PyeongChang, Justin Snith knows how to appreciate a view from the top! Here, he was appreciating the scenes from training in Beijing. But if doubles partner Tristan Walker’s social media is any indication, the pair are hard at work.

6. Ready for round two

Reid Watts already has one Olympic Games under his belt at the age of 22 and he’s looking to experience it again in February. Here he’s pushing the limits of the Olympic track in Beijing a few months before competition.

7. Olympic dreams soon to come true

Newly graduated from the junior level, 20-year-old Cole Zajanski is looking to make his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. He took some time to admire the setting during a recent international training period on the next Olympic track.