Bobsleigh: De Bruin and Bujnowski win third straight World Cup medal
Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski reached the podium for a third straight weekend on Sunday at the IBSF World Cup in Altenberg.
The team grabbed bronze with a two-run time of 1:54.45 in the two-man bobsleigh.
The United States, led by Kailie Humphries, narrowly edged out Germany’s Laura Nolte for gold.
De Bruin narrowly missed out on a bronze medal on Saturday in the monobob event.
READ: Team Kripps and Team de Bruin celebrate bronze medals at Innsbruck World Cup
In the men’s four-man bobsleigh, Team Kripps finished 0.94 seconds behind the gold medal time to finish in fifth place.
Meanwhile in the two-man bobsleigh on Saturday evening, Christopher Spring and Mike Evelyn missed the podium by 0.14 seconds, while Justin Kripps and Ryan Somner finished 6th.