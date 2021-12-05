AP Photo/Lisa Leutner

Bobsleigh: De Bruin and Bujnowski win third straight World Cup medal

Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski reached the podium for a third straight weekend on Sunday at the IBSF World Cup in Altenberg.

The team grabbed bronze with a two-run time of 1:54.45 in the two-man bobsleigh.

Start your Sunday off with BRONZE 🇨🇦🥉



Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski complete their third-place run to secure a podium place in the 2-woman bobsleigh World Cup race in Altenberg 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xKfoNHEfEe — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) December 5, 2021

The United States, led by Kailie Humphries, narrowly edged out Germany’s Laura Nolte for gold.

De Bruin narrowly missed out on a bronze medal on Saturday in the monobob event.

In the men’s four-man bobsleigh, Team Kripps finished 0.94 seconds behind the gold medal time to finish in fifth place.

Meanwhile in the two-man bobsleigh on Saturday evening, Christopher Spring and Mike Evelyn missed the podium by 0.14 seconds, while Justin Kripps and Ryan Somner finished 6th.