Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowksi from Canada at the start of the women's two-women bobsleigh World Cup race in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)AP Photo/Lisa Leutner
AP Photo/Lisa Leutner

Bobsleigh: De Bruin and Bujnowski win third straight World Cup medal

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski reached the podium for a third straight weekend on Sunday at the IBSF World Cup in Altenberg.

The team grabbed bronze with a two-run time of 1:54.45 in the two-man bobsleigh.

The United States, led by Kailie Humphries, narrowly edged out Germany’s Laura Nolte for gold.

De Bruin narrowly missed out on a bronze medal on Saturday in the monobob event.

READ: Team Kripps and Team de Bruin celebrate bronze medals at Innsbruck World Cup

In the men’s four-man bobsleigh, Team Kripps finished 0.94 seconds behind the gold medal time to finish in fifth place.

Meanwhile in the two-man bobsleigh on Saturday evening, Christopher Spring and Mike Evelyn missed the podium by 0.14 seconds, while Justin Kripps and Ryan Somner finished 6th.

