FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Four-man sled goes through a curve of a track with trees in the backgroundAP Photo/Matthias Schrader
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Bobsleigh: Team Kripps, Appiah take bronze in Winterberg

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

The team of Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Benjamin Coakwell slid to bronze at the IBSF World Cup in Winterberg.

Their speedy second run of 54.20 was the second fastest of the day, and propelled them onto the podium for the second time this season in the four-man bobsleigh.

It’s Justin Kripps’ third World Cup bronze of the season. During the second leg of the World Cup, his team posted a time of 1:42.15 in Innsbruck – 0.33 seconds from gold.

On Saturday, Kripps and co. finished just 0.13 seconds off of Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, a sign that the gap between Friedrich and the field is getting smaller. Germany’s Team Lochner took silver.

Friedrich has dominated the four-man this season; his win on Saturday was his fourth of the World Cup season.

READ: Team Kripps and Team de Bruin celebrate bronze medals at Innsbruck World Cup

Canada’s bobsleigh pilot Cynthia Appiah at the start of the women’s monobob race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, Saturday, Feb.13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

In the Women’s Monobob World Series, Cynthia Appiah picked up a medal for the second straight weekend, claiming bronze.

Saturday’s race was a fine display of speed, with a track record being broken twice.

In the first heat, Appiah placed third and was just 0.17 seconds off of Australia’s Breeana Walker who set the track record with a time of 58.89. The U.S.’s Elana Meyers went on to break that record again (58.88) en route to gold in the final. Walker claimed second, while Appiah took bronze – 0.41 off of first place.

Canada’s Melissa Lotholz finished sixth.

In October, Appiah won the bronze medal for Canada in an Olympic test event in monobob. At Beijing 2022, the women’s monobob discipline will be an Olympic event for the first time. 

READ: Mirela Rahneva slides to World Cup bronze in Winterberg

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Justin Kripps

Justin Kripps had the best World Cup season of his career in 2017-18 when he won the overall title in…

Alex Kopacz

Alex Kopacz celebrated his first World Cup podium in January 2016 when he was part of Justin Kripps' four-man crew…

Ben Coakwell

Ben Coakwell made his World Cup debut in November 2012 with pilot Christopher Spring. In just his third four-man World…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Bobsleigh

Bobsleds are built to hold one, two or four athletes. Beginning with a running start, teams push their sleds approximately…

Curling

trending

Curling is one of the most strategic sports at the Olympic Winter Games. Playing on a rectangle sheet of ice,…

Alpine Skiing

trending

In the ten individual Olympic alpine skiing events, skiers race against the clock with each event timed to the hundredth…

View all sports