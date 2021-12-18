FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Close up of bobsleigh pilot Christine de Bruin in her sledTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Bobsleigh: De Bruin and Appiah achieve rare double podium

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

For the first time in over a decade, two Canadian bobsleigh athletes shared the podium as Christine de Bruin captured gold, and Cynthia Appiah captured silver in the monobob at the IBSF Wold Cup.

The World Cup win is the first of de Bruin’s career, while Cynthia Appiah adds her third medal in the monobob this season.

READ: Appiah continues to impress, claims World Cup silver in monobob

During the first run, the Canadians positioned themselves for the podium. Appiah slid to the fastest time of 59.80 to sit in first, while De Bruin was directly behind her at 59.81 seconds.

Their times dipped ever so slightly during the second run, but with a time of 1:00.15, De Bruin secured her first gold. Appiah finished 0.13 seconds off of first place.

American Kaillie Humphries had the fastest time in the second run to propel her to bronze.

On the men’s side, Justin Kripps and Cam Stones earned their fourth World Cup medals of the season as they finished with a bronze in the two-man bobsleigh. 

After sitting in seventh after Run 1, the pair had the fastest time in the second run at 55.26 seconds. Christopher Spring and Mike Evelyn couldn’t have been much closer to the podium, as their combined time of 1:50.70 was just 0.02 seconds off of Team Kripps.

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich continued his utter dominance of the bobsleigh World Cup, picking up his ninth consecutive gold on Saturday.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Melissa Lotholz

Melissa Lotholz and Kaillie Humphries reached the podium in all eight World Cup races in 2015-16, winning gold at four…

Christine De Bruin

Less than two months after Christine de Bruin switched from a World Cup brakeman to a development pilot she finished…

Justin Kripps

trending

Justin Kripps had the best World Cup season of his career in 2017-18 when he won the overall title in…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Bobsleigh

trending

Bobsleds are built to hold one, two or four athletes. Beginning with a running start, teams push their sleds approximately…

Snowboard

There are five categories of Olympic snowboard events, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some of these…

Speed Skating – Long Track

Long track speed skating is considered the fastest human-powered sport in the sport, with skaters reaching speeds of more than…

View all sports