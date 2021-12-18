FR
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Kingsbury gold again in dual moguls

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Mikaël Kingsbury’s greatness is routine at this point.

On Saturday, to the surprise of nobody, he claimed his third gold medal of the season, 68th of his World Cup career, and 97th podium finish at the World Cup.

After winning the dual moguls in Idre Fjäll, Sweden last weekend, Kingsbury blew past Sweden’s Walter Wallberg in the final race by 1.26 seconds to earn gold in Alpe D’Huez, France.

Japan’s Ikuma Horishima, who won the moguls event on Friday, finished third. Kingsbury claimed bronze in that event with a score of 81.34.

READ: Mikaël Kingsbury wins bronze in France

In the women’s dual moguls event, Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished sixth, while Maia Schwinghammer finished eighth.

Horishima and Kingsbury will continue to duel it out for the World Cup title when it makes a stop on Canadian soil in Tremblant, Quebec from January 7-8.

