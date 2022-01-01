Photo by: IBSF / Viesturs Lacis

Christine de Bruin starts 2022 Olympic year with monobob victory

Christine de Bruin started 2022 off strong by capturing a gold medal in the women’s monobob event at the IBSF Wold Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Saturday.

Christine de Bruin wins the Women’s Monobob World Series race at the BMW IBSF World Cup in Sigulda (LAT) on January 1, 2022. Photo by: IBSF / Viesturs Lacis

After her first monobob victory in December 2021 in Altenberg, Germany, the Canadian followed up with a second gold medal on the first day of 2022. With a combined time of 1 minute and 48.12 seconds, de Bruin finished ahead of Australia’s Breeana Walker (1:48.68) in second place. Third place went to Nadezhda Sergeeva of Russia (1:48.70).

In her second run, de Bruin posted a new track record time, clocking 53.77 in Sigulda.

With this victory, de Bruin takes the lead in the overall ranking of the women’s monobob world series. Canadian teammate Cynthia Appiah is second overall ahead of Germany’s Laura Nolte.

On the men’s side, Justin Kripps and Ryan Sommer finished just off the podium in fourth with a time of 1:39.56 in the two-man bobsleigh.

Competition continues tomorrow in Sigulda with the two-woman bobsleigh and second two-man bobsleigh competition.